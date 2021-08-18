WHINSEC’s Batting Average 0.833

Courtesy Photo | LTC David Semidey proudly displays his award at home. Selfie photo by LTC David Semidey... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LTC David Semidey proudly displays his award at home. Selfie photo by LTC David Semidey see less | View Image Page

FORT EUSTIS, VA – For the fifth time in the last six years, a representative of WHINSEC has been selected to one of the top positions in the TRADOC Instructor of the Year competition.



At a ceremony, held virtually on August 18, and originated from the TRADOC Commander’s Forum, GEN Paul Funk II, presented the awards to the winners of this year’s competition.



LTC David Semidey, a former WHINSEC School of Professional Military Education instructor, was selected as the FY21 TRADOC Educator of the Year.



“I would be remiss if I do not recognize the professionals who helped me the most during this process. The unsung heroes are Mrs. Leslie Irizarry (WHINSEC Translation Division), and Maj. (Dr.) Michael Martinez (SPME instructor) who provided me a great level of feedback on my Instructor of the Year products,” pointed out Semidey.



He added, “Knowing the Army has a big number of educators with a high level of education and professionalism, winning the 2021 TRADOC Educator of the Year is truly humbling. It is a testimony that if we continue moving forward towards our vision and dreams in the middle of the fog, we will achieve our end state. Victory awaits those who do not give up.”



The Combined Arms Center Deputy Commanding General, MG Donn H. Hill, presented the award on Funk’s behalf to WHINSEC’s Commandant, COL John D Suggs Jr.



Accepting the award for Semidey, Suggs conveyed to Funk, “WHINSEC humbly accepts this award on behalf of LTC Dave Semidey. Dave cannot be with us today, he is deployed internationally in support of Army Missions. Dave Semidey is the true, “servant leader” that the Army envisions, an incredible Army Officer, and Assistant Professor. He is the type of leader and Army Educator who practices what he preaches. For example, not only is he an outstanding asset in our classrooms, but he also has taken the skills that we are recognizing him for today, and has translated that excellence into other areas, of service in our community.



The TRADOC Instructor of the Year (IoY) competition is divided into seven categories. The categories are; Educator of the Year, Officer Instructor of the Year, Warrant Officer of the Year, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Civilian Instructor of the Year, National Guard Instructor of the Year, and Army Reserves Instructor of the Year. This annual event all TRADOC instructors from any school can participate. Educational institutions select and forward their candidate’s packet to TRADOC.



At WHINSEC, the competition concentrates on three categories. The categories are NCO instructor, an Officer Instructor, and an Educator are selected quarterly. At the end of the year, the quarterly winners compete for WHINSEC Instructor of the Year. The winners from each category are sent to TRADOC to represent WHINSEC.



This year, a total of 76 instructors from across TRADOC’s centers of excellence and schools, and the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, competed for the title.