2021 TRADOC Instructor of the Year Educator Category goes to LTC David A. Semidey

MG Donn H. Hill, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Army University Provost, presents on behalf of the TRADOC Commanding General, GEN Paul E. Funk II, the 2021 TRADOC Instructor of the Year, Educator Category. COL John D Suggs Jr, WHINSEC commandant, accepts the award on be for LTC David A. Semidey, who is currently deployed. U.S. Army photo by Mr Dan Neal.
