U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Establishes Group Eight, Disestablishes Groups Three and Ten

CORONADO, Calif. – Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Naval Special Warfare Group Eight's (NSWG-8) Command Master Chief Brandon Barker unfurl the command's new pennant during an establishment ceremony for NSWG-8 onboard the Silver Strand Training Complex. The establishment of NSWG-8 also signaled the disestablishment of Naval Special Warfare Groups Three (NSWG-3) and Ten (NSWG-10) as their headquarters, missions, functions and tasks realigned to form NSWG-8. The creation of NSWG-8 accelerates NSW's transformation by converging undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communications capabilities.

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command held an establishment ceremony Aug. 25 for Naval Special Warfare Group Eight (NSWG-8) aboard the Silver Strand Training Complex. The establishment of NSWG-8 also signaled the disestablishment of Naval Special Warfare Groups Three (NSWG-3) and Ten (NSWG-10) as their headquarters, missions, functions and tasks realigned and combined to form NSWG-8.



During the ceremony, Capt. Walter Allman, former commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 3, assumed command and Capt. David Markle, former commander of Naval Special Warfare Group 10, relinquished command. Rear Adm. H.W. Howard, III, commander, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command, was the presiding officer at the establishment ceremony.



“Naval Special Warfare is deliberately and urgently transforming to meet new threats and deliver distinctive options that expand our national advantage in strategic competition and increase Joint Force survivability and lethality in crisis and conflict,” said Howard. “This realignment within NSW integrates distinctive capabilities to create new irregular options to help solve the hardest national security problems, undermine the confidence of our adversaries, and contribute to integrated all domain deterrence.”



The establishment of NSWG-8 accelerates NSW’s transformation by converging undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communications capabilities. The move to combine command and control for NSW’s unique capabilities is designed to increase maritime capacity and deliver new strategic competition capabilities.



NSWG-8 will be headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach, Virginia with a detachment in Coronado, California and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



NSWG-3, which was formally established in October 2002, was U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)’s only undersea-focused enterprise, operating the Dry Combat Submersible (DCS), SEAL Delivery Vehicles (SDV), and Unmanned Undersea Vehicles (UUV). NSWG-3 oversaw SEAL Delivery Vehicle Team ONE (SDVT-1), SDVT-2, a training detachment and a logistical support unit. NSWG-3’s heritage can be traced to Boat Support Unit One, which was established in February 1964, to support the newly formed U.S. Navy SEAL community with surface mobility before evolving to SDVs and other similar underwater delivery platforms.



NSWG-10, which was formally established in May 2011, was NSW’s lead component for providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support to tactical forces. They deployed specialized capabilities – including cyber, electronic warfare and multi-domain unmanned systems – in support of NSW missions. NSWG-10 oversaw Special Reconnaissance Team One (SRT-1), SRT-2, and the Mission Support Center (MSC).



NSWG-8 assumes responsibility for all operational units formerly assigned to NSWG-3 and NSWG-10 and will organize, man, train, educate, equip, support and deploy specialized capabilities to perform intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and preparation of the environment activities and to conduct Naval Special Warfare operations worldwide in support of the Fleet, Joint Force and other mission partners.



