CORONADO, Calif. – Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Naval Special Warfare Group Eight’s (NSWG-8) Command Master Chief Brandon Barker unfurl the command’s new pennant during an establishment ceremony for NSWG-8 onboard the Silver Strand Training Complex. The establishment of NSWG-8 also signaled the disestablishment of Naval Special Warfare Groups Three (NSWG-3) and Ten (NSWG-10) as their headquarters, missions, functions and tasks realigned to form NSWG-8. The creation of NSWG-8 accelerates NSW’s transformation by converging undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communications capabilities. Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)
|08.25.2021
|08.25.2021 17:53
|6802420
|210825-N-EZ002-2100
|3000x2143
|1.07 MB
|CORONADO, CA, US
|4
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Establishes Group Eight, Disestablishes Groups Three and Ten, by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
