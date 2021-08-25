Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Establishes Group Eight, Disestablishes Groups Three and Ten

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, Calif. – Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Naval Special Warfare Group Eight’s (NSWG-8) Command Master Chief Brandon Barker unfurl the command’s new pennant during an establishment ceremony for NSWG-8 onboard the Silver Strand Training Complex. The establishment of NSWG-8 also signaled the disestablishment of Naval Special Warfare Groups Three (NSWG-3) and Ten (NSWG-10) as their headquarters, missions, functions and tasks realigned to form NSWG-8. The creation of NSWG-8 accelerates NSW’s transformation by converging undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communications capabilities. Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

