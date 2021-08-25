U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Establishes Group Eight, Disestablishes Groups Three and Ten

CORONADO, Calif. – Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Naval Special Warfare Group Eight’s (NSWG-8) Command Master Chief Brandon Barker unfurl the command’s new pennant during an establishment ceremony for NSWG-8 onboard the Silver Strand Training Complex. The establishment of NSWG-8 also signaled the disestablishment of Naval Special Warfare Groups Three (NSWG-3) and Ten (NSWG-10) as their headquarters, missions, functions and tasks realigned to form NSWG-8. The creation of NSWG-8 accelerates NSW’s transformation by converging undersea operational capabilities and advanced intelligence and communications capabilities. Naval Special Warfare is the Nation’s premier maritime special operations force – a highly reliable and lethal force – and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for Naval and Joint Force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck)

