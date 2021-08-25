Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant

Photo By Onyx Taylor-Catterson | Col. Gregory K. Gibbons accepts the Army Logistics University colors during a change...... read more read more Photo By Onyx Taylor-Catterson | Col. Gregory K. Gibbons accepts the Army Logistics University colors during a change of commandant ceremony Aug. 19 in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium. ALU President Sydney A. Smith presided over the formalities. Gibbons previously served as the 50th commander of Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Col. Gregory K. Gibbons became the commandant of the Army Logistics University at the Sustainment Center of Excellence during an Aug. 19 ceremony in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium.



Event attendees included Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, and other senior leaders from across post. Family and friends of both the incoming and outgoing commandants also were present. The ceremony was livestreamed on the ALU Facebook page.



Gibbons previously served as the commander of Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. He replaces Col. Aaron M. Stanek who is continuing his tour at Fort Lee as the chief of staff for the Defense Commissary Agency.



Presiding over the ceremony was Sydney A. Smith, ALU President. The senior executive service civilian respectively retrieved the university colors from Stanek and proudly presented them to Smith. Prior to the formalities, she had presented Stanek with the General Brehon B. Somervell Medal of Excellence for his many contributions to the school.



In remarks that followed the flag passing, Smith praised Stanek on his many accomplishments at ALU – particularly highlighting his ability to effectively transition operations during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“During the most-strict COVID environment, he established the standards of discipline across the university to ensure health protection while still getting after the fundamentals of learning and the tactical imperatives,” Smith said. “His approach to risk management was exceptionally balanced, and he established an environment of trust across the university built on the understanding that we can adapt and achieve our mission while protecting ourselves at the same time.”



Smith then acknowledged Gibbons’ ability to serve as the next top military leader at ALU.



“I know Greg will continue the great leadership and mentorship of our logistics leaders,” Smith said. “He is a planner, a thinker and a proven leader in any environment. (He’s) exactly the right type of leader we need to be our senior military officer in this organization. I am very excited for him to join our team.”



Gibbons began his remarks with words of thanks to Simerly and other who were instrumental in his selection for the position.

“I’m excited about the challenge, and I look forward to the opportunities of working with, training, educating and developing these great future Army logicians,” Gibbons acknowledged.



Other command assignments highlighted in Gibbons’ bio include leadership positions at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada; Joint Munitions Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and a support company for the 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Lewis, Washington. He also served as the deputy chief of staff, Combat Service Support and G-4 for the NATO Rapid Deployment Corps - Turkey.



Gibbons’ awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit; Bronze Star Medal; Defense Meritorious Service Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Achievement Medal; Combat Action Badge; Parachutist Badge; Air Assault Badge; Parachute Rigger Badge; Ranger Tab and the Army Staff Identification Badge.



Army Logistics University is a “state of the art” learning center that provides professional military and civilian training and joint, multinational and interagency education to support DOD logistics, capability development and operations research/systems analysis leaders of today and tomorrow.