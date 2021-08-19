Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant

    Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    Col. Gregory K. Gibbons accepts the Army Logistics University colors during a change of commandant ceremony Aug. 19 in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium. ALU President Sydney A. Smith presided over the formalities. Gibbons previously served as the 50th commander of Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6802235
    VIRIN: 210819-O-QO832-341
    Resolution: 726x582
    Size: 118.64 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant, by Onyx Taylor-Catterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Leadership
    Military Training
    Army Logistics University
    CASCOM
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021
    SCOE-NEWS-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT