Gibbons becomes Army Logistics University commandant

Col. Gregory K. Gibbons accepts the Army Logistics University colors during a change of commandant ceremony Aug. 19 in Bunker Hall’s Green Auditorium. ALU President Sydney A. Smith presided over the formalities. Gibbons previously served as the 50th commander of Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6802235
|VIRIN:
|210819-O-QO832-341
|Resolution:
|726x582
|Size:
|118.64 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
