Army logisticians gain insight on DLA Troop Support processes, warfighter support

Photo By JOHN DWYER | Army logisticians supporting the 902nd Military Intelligence Group and National...... read more read more Photo By JOHN DWYER | Army logisticians supporting the 902nd Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency stand in front of the flags displayed in the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support auditorium after their visit to the organization August 19 in Philadelphia. The visit provided insights for the soldiers and engagement with some of the organization’s senior leaders. see less | View Image Page

Army logisticians supporting the 902nd Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency gained insights on Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support services during a visit to the organization’s headquarters August 20, in Philadelphia.



The visit provided an opportunity for the battalion-level logisticians to see what goes on behind the scenes after they “press the button” to order supplies, said Maj. Dasha Mountain, the 902nd S4, or logistics officer-in-charge.



“I think it’s a good opportunity, for these younger soldiers especially, to see what all goes into our ordering supplies to actually receiving them,” Mountain said.



DLA Troop Support senior leaders invited discussion on the end-to-end warfighter and whole of government logistics support provided for Subsistence, Clothing and Textiles, Construction and Equipment and Medical materiel.



Some insights discussed included: challenges and solutions discovered during COVID-19; how industry partnerships strengthen DLA Troop Support’s ability to carry out its mission, and how balancing depot stock for certain critical items and leveraging commercial logistics solutions for others aids in maintaining readiness.



DLA Troop Support Deputy Commander Richard Ellis shared his rationale during the planning for this event and how visits like these strengthen warfighter support now, and in the future.



“I love seeing warfighters reach out to us to learn about what we do,” Ellis said. “We get to put faces to the warfighters we support, and they get to understand the great work that often goes unnoticed. Giving them a look ‘behind-the-scenes’ not only helps them do their job now, but also creates more informed, collaborative partners as they progress in their careers. It’s important we arm these soldiers with the knowledge and understanding of all the capabilities that Troop Support brings to the fight.”



Army Staff Sgt. Joaquin Paulino, unit supply specialist for the 902nd, appreciated the visit.



“I love to see…where everything comes from, how it’s produced,” Paulino said. “This was a great experience. Now I know. Now I understand.”