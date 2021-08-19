Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army logisticians gain insight on DLA Troop Support processes, warfighter support

    Army logisticians gain insight on DLA Troop Support processes, warfighter support

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by JOHN DWYER 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army logisticians supporting the 902nd Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency stand in front of the flags displayed in the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support auditorium after their visit to the organization August 19 in Philadelphia. The visit provided insights for the soldiers and engagement with some of the organization’s senior leaders.

    Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Troop Support
    Strong Partnerships
    902d MIG

