Army logisticians gain insight on DLA Troop Support processes, warfighter support

Army logisticians supporting the 902nd Military Intelligence Group and National Security Agency stand in front of the flags displayed in the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support auditorium after their visit to the organization August 19 in Philadelphia. The visit provided insights for the soldiers and engagement with some of the organization’s senior leaders.

