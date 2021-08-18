Detrick BOSS Members Learn New Life Skills

Courtesy Photo | August was a busy month for Soldiers in the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | August was a busy month for Soldiers in the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program. On Aug. 12, the day started by learning how to shop for healthy meals at the Fort Detrick Commissary and ended with a preparation and cooking class at the Fort Detrick Chapel led by MarcPaul Susa from the Fort Lee U.S. Culinary Arts Team. see less | View Image Page

August was a busy month for Soldiers in the Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers program.

This month, they learned basic car mechanics through the Auto Skills Shop, and how to shop for healthy foods and prepare a great meal.

On Aug. 6, the Auto Skills Shop provided a class on basic mechanics and ways to do things themselves. Each participant was given a free oil change.

On Aug. 12, the day started by learning how to shop for healthy meals at the Fort Detrick Commissary and ended with a preparation and cooking class at the Fort Detrick Chapel led by MarcPaul Susa from the Fort Lee U.S. Culinary Arts Team.

BOSS provides opportunities and support to the overall quality of life for single and unaccompanied service members. For more information on the BOSS program, please visit https://detrick.armymwr.com/programs/boss.