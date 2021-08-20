NERE Recognizes Employers Who Support Navy Reserve

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Caracci | 210820-N-GV721-1082 SAN DIEGO (August 20, 2021) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Caracci | 210820-N-GV721-1082 SAN DIEGO (August 20, 2021) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin, Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. John Schommer pose for a group photo with employer’s, aboard USS Midway Museum during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) in San Diego, August 20, 2021. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy Reserve employees for supporting their service and especially mobilization for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invited to attend the one-day event that includes a tour of Midway, a static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, an equipment display by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 1 and SEAL Team 17. The Navy Reserve mobilized 2,875 service members in 2020 under the presidential authorization for DoD’s support to the nation’s pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian P. Caracci) see less | View Image Page

Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force, honored civilian employers from across the nation for their exceptional support of America's Navy Reserve Sailors, during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) in San Diego, August 20.



The day commenced onboard USS Midway Museum, where guest received a welcome brief from Mustin, followed by presenting each employer with a certificate of appreciation.



"This is our 10th Navy Employer Recognition Event. A program we began in 2010 as our way of thanking and recognizing employers who enthusiastically support their employees’ service in the Navy Reserve. I think you will enjoy the schedule of events that we’ve put together for you today. Our goal is for you to see first-hand a sampling of your employees’ capabilities and the different types of service they contribute to our nation and our national defense,” said Vice Adm. Mustin.



During the recognition event, employers spoke with aviators and aircrew and experienced an up-close look at aircraft assembled at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57 aboard Naval Air Station North Island, California. Participants also traveled to Silver Strand Training Complex, employers spoke with expeditionary and special warfare Sailors during a small-boat display from Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1 and static displays from SEAL Team 17.



Ricky Freeman President, Defense and Space at Honeywell, “I’m a former warfighter myself and as a leader in the civilian sector, I think it’s very important that we support our men and women in uniform. I’m very much dedicated to doing that. In my mind, I would like to see more employers come to these events because they have to understand that what these men and women do is dangerous, but it is absolutely essential for our national security.”



Lt. Sarah Freeman a selective reserve Sailor and works at UNC Rex Healthcare, “I’m a nurse so being able to see the other aspects of what my shipmates do is really great.”



“I think it’s a great event. My employer has been very supportive of my Reserve time, however, having them being able to see what the military does and how important the mission is critical,” said Lt. Freeman.



NERE 2021 culminated with dinner and reception at Admiral Kidd Catering and Conference Center on Naval Base Annex, Point Loma.



“COVID-19 put more than usual strain on employers and Reserve Component members with short-notice mobilizations to medical facilities and then our public shipyards. That is why I am so happy to be here with you today and why we decided that this year’s NERE nominations and events would celebrate those companies who supported our response to COVID. Thank you for your continued support of your employees,” said Vice Adm. Mustin.



For more news from Commander, Navy Reserve Force, visit https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/.