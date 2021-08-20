Navy Employer Recognition Event 2021

210820-N-GV721-1082 SAN DIEGO (August 20, 2021) Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin, Commander, Navy Reserve Force and Rear Adm. John Schommer pose for a group photo with employer’s, aboard USS Midway Museum during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) in San Diego, August 20, 2021. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy Reserve employees for supporting their service and especially mobilization for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invited to attend the one-day event that includes a tour of Midway, a static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, an equipment display by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 1 and SEAL Team 17. The Navy Reserve mobilized 2,875 service members in 2020 under the presidential authorization for DoD’s support to the nation’s pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian P. Caracci)

