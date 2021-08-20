Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2021 [Image 4 of 10]

    Navy Employer Recognition Event 2021

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Caracci 

    Navy Region Southwest Reserve Component Command

    210820-N-GV721-1025 SAN DIEGO (August 20, 2021) Rear Adm. John McLaughlin, USNR, retired and President and CEO of the USS Midway Museum, speaks to employers aboard USS Midway Museum during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) in San Diego, August 20, 2021. Selected employers were nominated by their Navy Reserve employees for supporting their service and especially mobilization for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and invited to attend the one-day event that includes a tour of Midway, a static display of aircraft at Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 57, an equipment display by Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 1 and SEAL Team 17. The Navy Reserve mobilized 2,875 service members in 2020 under the presidential authorization for DoD’s support to the nation’s pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian P. Caracci)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 02:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NERE Recognizes Employers Who Support Navy Reserve

    Navy Reserve
    US Navy
    NERE 2021
    NRSWRCC

