Photo By Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado | Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bernadette Smith, the 3rd Infantry Division food service technician places a course graduation medal on Pfc. Maxamus Rodriguez, a culinary specialist with 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, during the culminating meal of the 3rd Infantry Division Back to Basic course at Fort Stewart, Georgia Aug. 6. The Back to Basics course teaches culinary specialist how to prepare product more efficiently by honing and teaching improved food preparation methods leading to increased food quality and reducing waste at warrior restaurants on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joel Salgado, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

Soldiers assigned to the 287th Quartermaster Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade held a “Back to Basics” for food service course at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Aug 6.



Culinarians attend such courses as the “back to basics course,” to build on their entry-level knowledge of food preparation as well as expand upon their culinary skills to best provide quality nutritious meals to Soldiers and diners.



The initiative helps experienced noncommissioned officers directly develop junior food service specialists from throughout the entire installation.



“The back to basics teaches culinary skills in a two-week course to improve the overall quality of our food service program and to take back what the Soldiers have learned to their dining facilities,” said Sgt. Maj. Marion Wilson, the chief culinary sergeant major of the 3rd Inf. Div.



The initiative hosts insist that the 3rd Inf. Div. culinarians stand apart from their peers in the food service military occupation at other duty stations.



“I’ve been in the military a while and this is the first time I am seeing this program,” said Sgt. 1st class Stanley Smith, the Spartan Dining Facility manager. “I think they have a great program here and I wish every installation had it.”



Leadership benefits from the program by providing the Soldiers with the necessarily training to be able to enhance their mission of ‘feeding the rock’.



“This program would have definitely helped me become more well-rounded if it was around when I coming up in the military,” said Smith. “It would have also helped a lot of DFAC managers.”



Shift leaders and first cooks also benefit from the course by being trained in a more complex environment than they’re used to, in order to provide taste excellence for meals made from scratch instead of from a can or a bag.



“I felt like I learned more than at [Advanced Initial Training],” said Sgt. Jordan Mulleitner-Nguyen, a food service specialist assigned to 287th QM. “AIT was more like a dry run, but here it was more in-depth, like how to clean chicken or making the sauces from scratch.”



Diners also benefit from culinarians attending the courses.



“Diners will receive a better quality of food, more variety and blended nutrition,” said Wilson.



NCOs attest that courses such as these provide a domino effect of distinction where Soldiers pass the “serving spoon of knowledge” on to their peers within their own dining facilities.



“I am hoping that the Soldiers bring the knowledge and share it with the Soldiers on shift, so we can better the quality of the food on the menu and provide better options,” said Smith.



