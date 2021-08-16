Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been honored with five awards from the...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been honored with five awards from the Department of Defense Workforce Recruitment Program for its work in recruiting individuals with disabilities. Congratulations to our associates, who make the Exchange stronger! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been honored with five awards from the Department of Defense Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) for recruiting those with disabilities.



The 2020-2021 WRP Awards for Outstanding Contributions were presented during a virtual ceremony late last month to those who “supported and promoted the program and advanced the employment of individuals with disabilities.” The Exchange and four of its associates were among the recipients.



The WRP connects federal and private-sector employers with college students and recent graduates with disabilities for placement in internships or permanent jobs.



“The Exchange is committed to creating and supporting inclusive environments that value diverse skills, perspectives and backgrounds,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We are a stronger and more resilient organization as a result of our Workforce Recruitment Program participants and remain fully focused on recruiting and retaining teammates as diverse as the heroes we are honored to serve.”



The Exchange had at least one recipient in each of the four WRP award categories, which were presented to 2020 and 2021 winners:

• The Exchange organization won an Outstanding WRP Component Award (2020)

• IT intern Mike Steier and Data Analyst Jordan Prasifka each received the Judith C. Gilliom Outstanding WRP Participant Awards (2021)

• Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion & Affirmative Employment Specialist Bee Persaud received an Outstanding WRP Coordinator Award (2020)

• Associate Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Valerie Wagoner received an Outstanding WRP Recruiter Award (2020)



For more information on working for the Exchange, visit ApplyMyExchange.com.



