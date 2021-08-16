The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been honored with five awards from the Department of Defense Workforce Recruitment Program for its work in recruiting individuals with disabilities. Congratulations to our associates, who make the Exchange stronger!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:09 Photo ID: 6784891 VIRIN: 210816-D-DO482-0001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.