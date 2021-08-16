Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been honored with five awards from the Department of Defense Workforce Recruitment Program for its work in recruiting individuals with disabilities. Congratulations to our associates, who make the Exchange stronger!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:09
    Photo ID: 6784891
    VIRIN: 210816-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Recognized by DoD for Advancing Employment of Individuals with Disabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT