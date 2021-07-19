USNS Joshua Humphreys; Answering the Call to Duty

Photo By Bill Mesta | 210717-N-OH262-0294 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2021)--A Civil Service Mariners, serving...... read more read more Photo By Bill Mesta | 210717-N-OH262-0294 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 17, 2021)--A Civil Service Mariners, serving aboard Military Sealift Command's fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188), communicates with the guided missile destroyer USS Bainebridge (DDG 96) by way of sound powered telephone via the telephone and distance line, during an underway replenishment-at-sea in the Atlantic Ocean, July 17. USNS Joshua Humphreys was standing watch as the Military Sealift Command Atlantic Duty Oiler, providing logistic support for U.S. Navy ships operating in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/released) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 19, 2021)—It’s never easy to be “on duty,” but the Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) who crew Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188) sure make being on duty look easy.



USNS Joshua Humphreys is currently filling the role as Military Sealift Command Atlantic’s Duty Oiler, which means the ship has been providing logistic support for all of the U.S. Navy’s ships operating off the East Coast of the U.S. in the Atlantic Ocean.



“We are one of 13 fleet replenishment oilers MSC operates for the U.S. Navy,” said Capt. Raymond Donnelly, USNS Joshua Humphreys’ Ship’s Master. “We specialize in refueling and resupplying the Navy’s combatant ships and auxiliary ships while at sea; allowing our warfighters on station, on mission and in the fight.”



“When filling the role as the ‘Duty Oiler,’ our ship won’t deploy overseas,” he added. “We receive our orders for support from Combined Task Force 83, who provides us with the list of ships operating in the region who require at-sea re-supply. We make sure our Navy’s ships don’t have be taken off station, to pull into port for fuel from a fuel barge or fuel depot.”



The fleet replenishment oiler’s most recent underway logistic support mission lasted for six days and was completed July 19, when the ship pulled back into Naval Station Norfolk.



“We deliver fuel, including marine diesel fuel and aviation fuel,” according to Donnelly. “We also deliver food, repair part and supplies, many of which are the same products as you would find at your local supermarket.”



USNS Joshua Humphreys utilizes both the connected underway replenishment-at-sea (UNREP) and vertical replenishment-at-sea (VERTREP) capabilities to deliver fuel, food, stores, repair parts, and small amounts of ammunition to U.S. Navy and allied ships while at sea.



Connected UNREPs involve sending fuel and supplies from USNS Joshua Humphrey to the ship in need of re-supply via fuel hoses and a cable system operated between the two vessels. A VERTREP involves the use of helicopters to transport supplies from the oiler to the receiving ship.



According to Donnelly, “Sailing on the USNS Joshua Humphreys is not a ‘nine to five’ job. As duty oiler, we have been underway for numerous weeks supporting numerous exercises for the Navy.”



“Most recently we provided UNREP services for the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the six Navy ships who were training with them,” he said. “In the month of June alone, we conducted 42 UNREPs, so we have been busy; we have been working.”



During USNS Joshua Humphreys’ most recent underway, they conducted five connected UNREPS with the guided missile destroyers USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Mason (DDG 87), MSC’s fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), and the guided missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (DDG 72). During the UNREP with USNS Artic alone, USNS Joshua Humphreys delivered 1.5 million gallons of fuel.



The oiler also supported VERTREP training for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 (HSC 22). With the assistance of the ship’s crew, the pilots and aircrews from HSC 22 performed flight deck landing qualifications using MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.



As Duty Oiler, Joshua Humphreys is currently crewed by approximately 70 personnel.



“The crew of our ship is all civilian with no active duty service members aboard,” said Donnelly. So we all have our U.S. Coast Guard credentials and are Merchant Marines by trade who choose to serve the Federal Government as Civil Service Mariners.”



“Members of the ship’s deck department perform key roles in executing UNREPs on a fleet replenishment oiler as they run and manage all of the UNREP equipment,” Donnelly stated.” But it is not just the deck department who make UNREPs happen; it is the members of every department aboard the ship who make an UNREP happen.”



“For example, the ship’s purser, who manages all of the ship’s money, stands watch on the ship’s stern as the aft lookout in case someone falls overboard,” he added. “Member of the supply department manage the inventory of fuel in the ships fuel tanks.”



Some of the services provided by the ship’s crew include culinary support, navigation, fuel distribution system management and communication capabilities.



“Another example would be the engineers. The engineering team makes sure that the ‘props’ are spinning, the lights are on and that all the gear is working. The deck department operates the UNREP gear and the engineering team repairs the gear,” according to Donnelly.



“And don’t forget about the Medical Services Officer who is on station in case someone gets injured,” he stated. “When we perform UNREPs it is not a one department show. It is an all hands evolution and everyone is involved.”



USNS Joshua Humphreys is currently providing logistic support for combatant ships participating in the U.S. Navy’s Large Scale Exercise. Once the exercise support is complete, the vessel will undergo a maintenance and repair period.