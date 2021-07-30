1st BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Fuels Paratroopers With New Meal Prep Service

FORT BRAGG, NC -- Mission readiness is crucial to being a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, requiring high levels of physical fitness and mental sharpness. A Warrior Restaurant on post recently began a new initiative fueling Paratroopers with nutrient-packed, on-the-go meal options to further bolster readiness efforts.



The 1st Brigade Combat Team ‘Devil’s Den’ Warrior Restaurant recently launched DevilFit Meal Prep, an innovative meal prep service allowing Paratroopers to grab daily prepared and packaged meals every morning.



“It’s a lot more convenient because they can get up in the morning, go to PT, and when they come to breakfast here, they also pick up their lunch and dinner meals as well,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Stewart, the Devil’s Den Meal Prep non-commissioned officer in charge, assigned to 1st Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.



Sgt. Stewart and Spc. Caleb Armstrong, a Paratrooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, comprise the Devil’s Den Meal Prep Team. So far, the response to the DevilFit Meal Prep from across the 82nd Airborne Division has been phenomenal.



“It saves people so much time,” Armstrong said. “People don’t have to come back and wait in line for food because they already have dinner made for them. They just sign it out in the morning, grab the meal, and go.”



The Warrior Restaurant offers two healthy meal options every weekday that Paratroopers can grab while at breakfast. Menu options vary daily, ensuring fresh and flavorful choices without any redundancy.



“There are about 12 approved meals right now,” said Stewart. “We have others that are pending approval that we hope to get added to our menu soon.”



Perhaps the most impactful benefit to Paratroopers is the nutritional value of each meal. Labeled on the container are the macronutrient contents of the meal as well as instructions on how to reheat it. The Warrior Restaurant also provides a full list of ingredients, vitamin and mineral contents, and even instructions on how to cook the meal from scratch.



“It’s not just about convenience, they know the meals are healthy,” said Stewart. “They know what they’re getting is nutrient-packed, it's high in protein, low calorie, and made to go.”



DevilFit Meal Prep equips Paratroopers with well-rounded meals that encourage a healthier lifestyle no matter what your goals are.



“It takes the guesswork out of it,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Brennan Mullane, a Paratrooper assigned to 307th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. “We know what we’re getting is healthy and the macros are laid out for us.”



Thus far, the new initiative has been very successful even in its early stages. Stewart and Armstrong have been very receptive to feedback from Paratroopers on how to make the meal prep program even more of a hit.



“I always ask them, ‘What’s a menu item you want to see?’,” said Stewart. “Someone was telling me they wanted a stir fry. I mentioned that, and we got an approved recipe for stir fry. It’s a beef stir fry with a bunch of roasted veggies.”



While the Devil’s Den Warrior Restaurant is the only place offering meal prep services as of now, it is available to all Paratroopers - including those with Basic Assistance for Subsistence (BAS).



“I want everyone to know that they can come here and get their meal prep,” said Stewart. “I’ve seen people I’ve never seen before in here. I see guys with different patches who come in, get their meal prep, and leave.”



With the DevilFit Meal Prep program already a success and a wider array of meal options on the horizon, Paratroopers across the 82nd Airborne Division are armed with another tool to train, fight, and win.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 11:01 Story ID: 402113 Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st BCT, 82nd Airborne Division Fuels Paratroopers With New Meal Prep Service, by SPC Jacob Moir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.