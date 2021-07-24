American and French bases celebrate Eid together at Camp Lemonnier

Today the French and American bases celebrated Eid al-Adha together for the first time at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). There is a large Muslim community on the French and U.S. bases here. On Tuesday, the French invited the CLDJ community to their base for a meal. Today, about 30 members of the French military attended an event and meal in honor of the Muslim religious holiday along with over 100 Americans and about 50 Djiboutian employees of the base.



Both bases are located close to Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport and support a wide variety of military operations in the region. As longtime allies, there are many kinds of operations and projects on which the two countries collaborate. This is the first time they have come together for a Muslim holiday.



"The food was great. . . They really spoiled us [on Tuesday]," said U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Faycal Diallo, from Cincinnatti who serves as Lay Leader for the Muslim community at CLDJ. " We decided to return the favor and invited them over here."



Traditionally, during the Eid al-Adha celebration, families sacrifice a ritually acceptable animal, usually a sheep, to represent the sheep God provided Abraham to sacrifice instead of his son, Ishmael, as an act of obedience to God’s command. One third of the meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, one third is given to a neighbor and the rest is distributed to the poor and needy.



Over 200 people gathered at the CLDJ Cantina for the event, which included a panel explanation of the Muslim religion in French and English and a traditional meal of rice, potato, carrot, goat, chicken and lamb. The food was food was prepared by two local restaurants and the money for it was raised by the Muslim community.



"About two and a half weeks ago, a few of us had the idea to do an event for Eid," said Diallo, "At first we had planned for about 40 people - but very quickly we decided it needed to be more. We asked for donations and people were very generous."



Diallo summarized, "I think the audience got basic information -- and they know more than before about what Muslims are about."



After the meal, a brief rain shower washed down the tables as people scattered for cover.



One of the many Muslim guests looked up at the rain and said, "God has given us a bit of rain." He nodded and said, "He approves of our event."

