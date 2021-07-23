South Carolina, Republic of Colombia mark nine-year anniversary for State Partnership Program

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1-118th Infantry Battalion,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1-118th Infantry Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, and Colombian army soldiers conduct situational training exercises as part of Exercise Together Forward in Tolemaida, Colombia, July 7, 2019. Together Forward allowed for an exchange of infantry tactics between South Carolina and Colombia by performing squad and platoon situational training exercises and testing the interoperability by integrating platoons. Exercise Together Forward was part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jorge Intriago) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Today marks the nine-year anniversary of the partnership between the Republic of Colombia and the state of South Carolina, as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The State Partnership Program offers opportunities for the South Carolina National Guard and the Colombian armed forces to train alongside their peers and learn from each other. The goals of the partnership include increasing readiness, protecting sovereignty, maintaining peace, managing talent, and enhancing capabilities for both the South Carolina National Guard and the Colombian armed forces. This partnership falls under the U.S. Southern Command.



The South Carolina National Guard recognized the anniversary with a message from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general of South Carolina:



To the Service Members, Employees, Family Members, and Retirees of the South Carolina Military Department, and the citizens of South Carolina:



Today marks the nine-year anniversary of the State Partnership Program between the Republic of Colombia and the state of South Carolina. The purpose of this relationship has been to strengthen partnerships, counter threats, and improve understanding and trust between both countries’ military. Over the past nine years, South Carolina and the Republic of Colombia have had many engagements and our militaries have trained together, sharing best practices and strengthening relationships.



Since 2012, our partnership with Colombia has evolved and resulted in professional relationships and close friendships between the members of the South Carolina National Guard and the Colombian military. This past June, a platoon of Colombian soldiers joined the South Carolina National Guard’s 1-118th Infantry Battalion during a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk. In 2019, the 1-118th sent Soldiers to Colombia as part of Exercise Together Forward, to allow for an exchange of infantry tactics and best practices, while performing squad and platoon training exercises. In fiscal year 2021, we hosted two Colombian Air Force visits at McEntire Joint National Guard Base to provide an overview of the operational, maintenance, command and control, and infrastructure requirements associated with the 169th Fighter Wing mission. Over the years, we have focused our efforts on other mutually beneficial engagements including rotary wing and ground vehicle maintenance, logistics, air defense, rule of law, military transformation, and most recently, our experiences with the global pandemic, civil disturbances, cyber defense, and natural disasters. I encourage all Soldiers and Airmen to take advantage of opportunities to participate in the State Partnership Program engagements and learn from our partners in the Colombian military.



Thank you to all who have supported this program over the past nine years. I look forward to our future engagements and the opportunities to continue to work together to strengthen processes, systems, techniques, and tactics.

Sincerely,



R. VAN MCCARTY

Major General, SCNG

The Adjutant General