NPS Financial Analyst Receives Navy-wide Financial Management Award

Photo By Javier Chagoya | Airyn O’Brien, Supervisory Financial Management Analyst at NPS, is the 2020 winner...... read more read more Photo By Javier Chagoya | Airyn O’Brien, Supervisory Financial Management Analyst at NPS, is the 2020 winner of the Department of the Navy Financial Management Award, Budget Category, recognizing individual achievement in budget execution for Navy Echelon II and above commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya) see less | View Image Page

Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Supervisory Financial Management Analyst Airyn O’Brien is the winner of the Department of the Navy’s (DON) Financial Management Award, Budget Category, for the 2020 calendar year. O’Brien was recognized for individual achievement in budget execution for Navy Echelon II and above commands.



The DON’s Financial Management Award program recognizes the high caliber and creativity of the financial management (FM) workforce. O’Brien was selected by a group of financial management and comptroller (FM&C) subject matter experts that recognize outstanding accomplishments made in the DON FM community by individuals and teams.



“I am truly honored and grateful to be the recipient of this award,” said O’Brien. “I was so surprised when I received the congratulatory e-mail … saying that I was selected, and I am thankful for this opportunity that was given to me.”



The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management and Comptroller), or ASN FM&C, manages the awards program, recognizing a variety of FM&C professionals. The Budget Execution achievement recognizes excellence in review and execution, both in hands-on efforts and supervisory responsibilities, within the overall budgetary process.



“Ms. O’Brien was nominated for this award as her performance in 2020 supporting budget execution was nothing short of phenomenal,” claimed Mike Ward, NPS Comptroller and Director of Financial Management. “She distinguished herself in 2020 by going above and beyond her assigned duties to solve extraordinary complex problems in the [Standard Accounting, Budgeting, and Reporting System] and [Command Financial Management System-Consolidated] accounting systems while providing extensive, vital assistance in funds execution to Comptroller and command departments during an extremely challenging calendar year.”



This career milestone is a testament to O’Brien’s hard work, dedication and outstanding contribution through NPS’ Financial Management Directorate, Ward noted, which she has been a part of for more than five years.



“This is clearly one of the most significant events of my professional career,” noted O’Brien. “The award is motivation to continue doing the hard work that I have done so far, and a reminder of the skills and career progression that I have already accomplished. This award will boost my morale and drive to continue what I am doing, and to become a better leader in the future.”



Awardees will be recognized virtually during a financial management virtual training session in August, after which O’Brien will receive a plaque and certificate in recognition of the award.