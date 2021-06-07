Airyn O’Brien, Supervisory Financial Management Analyst at NPS, is the 2020 winner of the Department of the Navy Financial Management Award, Budget Category, recognizing individual achievement in budget execution for Navy Echelon II and above commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
NPS Financial Analyst Receives Navy-wide Financial Management Award
