    NPS Financial Analyst Receives Navy-wide Financial Management Award

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Airyn O’Brien, Supervisory Financial Management Analyst at NPS, is the 2020 winner of the Department of the Navy Financial Management Award, Budget Category, recognizing individual achievement in budget execution for Navy Echelon II and above commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 18:30
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Faculty
    Staff
    Navy
    Award

