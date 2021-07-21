TAG hands out Award for Excellence



by Spc. Harrison Moore, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



FRANKFORT, Ky. – Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General, presented Lt. Col. Noy

Boriboune, commander of the 41st Civil Support Team (CST) an award for their outstanding

performance on their intense security inspections in a ceremony on Boone National Guard Center July 19.



The TAG gives this security award annually, but the 41st CST has certainly set a new standard

when it comes to success in security.



“The SEAT inspection covers both physical security and communications including 141

measured areas and they exceeded in every one of those areas at a high level,” said Maj. Douglas

K. Smith.



He went on to highlight the performance of how well the 41st CST did on their inspection in the conference room, where the TAG was prepared to say a few words of

commendation.



"I am inclined to believe that the 41st CST is better than the majority of other CST's because of

their awareness and diligence," said Brig. Gen. Lamberton, Kentucky’s Adjutant General.

“The 41 CST is routinely recognized by other states, as well as the National Guard Bureau, for

their excellence in security.”



Lamberton presented the 41st CST with a trophy and a plaque that will be displayed in the

Wellman Armory.



“I am not surprised that we got this award,” said Boriboune. “But am honored to receive it.”



While talking to their counterparts for the air guard, she received praise that her program was top notch and model worthy.



The TAG noted that later on this week he would be giving a presentation to a civic group and

planned on bringing up the excellence of the 41st CST as a talking point.



The 41st CST attention to detail helps to set the standard of excellence for other units in the Kentucky National Guard to follow. Their successful results on these inspections shows that commitment that the National Guard has to be always ready and always prepared.

