Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General, presented Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune, commander of the 41st Civil Support Team (CST) an award for their outstanding performance on their intense security inspections in a ceremony on Boone National Guard Center July 19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2000
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6743332
|VIRIN:
|210721-Z-FH201-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG present annual award, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
