TAG present annual award

Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General, presented Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune, commander of the 41st Civil Support Team (CST) an award for their outstanding performance on their intense security inspections in a ceremony on Boone National Guard Center July 19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

Date Posted: 07.21.2021 Location: FRANKFORT, AF