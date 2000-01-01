Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG present annual award

    TAG present annual award

    FRANKFORT, AFGHANISTAN

    01.01.2000

    Photo by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky's Adjutant General, presented Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune, commander of the 41st Civil Support Team (CST) an award for their outstanding performance on their intense security inspections in a ceremony on Boone National Guard Center July 19. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2000
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6743332
    VIRIN: 210721-Z-FH201-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.5 MB
    Location: FRANKFORT, AF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAG present annual award, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #KentuckyGuard #TAG #41stCST #Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT