5th Special Forces Group Change of Command

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. – Soldiers, family members and friends of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered together on Gabriel Field to witness a change of command, change of responsibility and a retirement ceremony, July 14.

During the series of events, Col. Joseph Wortham, the 5th SFG(A) commander, passed the group’s colors as he relinquished command to Col. Brent Lindeman, former deputy commanding officer of the group. In addition, Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Golden relinquished his duties to the incoming CSM, Joshua King.

After 30 years of service, Golden has now retired; entrusting his responsibilities to the senior non-commissioned officers that will follow in this steps.

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commanding general of the 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), spoke highly of all four individuals that were honored and recognized during the ceremony. Brennan included stories of deployment, garrison and family life that he shared with the audience.

Brennan thanked and honored the family members of all personnel who have been a part of the Legion.

“To all of our champions of Fort Campbell, everyone who’s a part of the Legion family… thanks everybody for coming. Special thanks to the Wortham, Golden, Lindeman, and King families, and our Gold Star family members in attendance today,” said Brennan.

Maj. Gen. Brennan emphasized, “We’re coming up on the 60th anniversary of the 5th group’s activation, and over nearly six decades from the Mekong Delta to mountains of Afghanistan to the deserts of Somalia, Iraq, Syria, and a whole host of other countries…the Legion has played an integral part in nearly all of our nation’s modern-day conflicts.”

In addition, Brennan commended Wortham and Golden, on the role they played in advancing the overall performance of the Legion as well as improving those within. He spoke with true honor and great pride as he welcomed Lindeman and King in their new positions within the Legion.

“Joe and Maurice, thank you and your families for what you’ve done for the soldiers, civilians, and families of the Legion, the 1st Special Forces Command, USASOC and this nation. I am very confident in the Legion’s future as Brent Lindeman and Josh King take the helm; both of whom have been a major part of the group’s success and accomplishments right alongside Joe and Mo’ for the last two years,” said Brennan.

“Brent is no stranger to the Legion. He spent most of his career here—serving in all levels from detachment commander, company commander, group XO, and 3rd battalion commander, and eventually the deputy commander of this great group,” said Brennan.

Following Brennan’s remarks, Col. Wortham, gave his final comments as commander of the Legion. He reflected on the history of the 5th SFG(A) and his time in the unit.

“Thousands of years ago a Roman citizen could walk the face of the known earth without fear because of the Roman Legions. No enemy would dare put a hand on one of its citizens. Starting in Vietnam through Desert Storm and 9/11, America had called this legion to war, and we have continued to answer the call,” Wortham expressed.

After serving for two years as the group commander of the 5th SFG(A), Wortham’s legacy will remain as he continues to serve within the United States Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Col. Lindeman, the incoming commander, thanked the audience and the Soldiers of the Group for their support as he assumes his new role as the commander of the 5th SFG(A).

“To the men and women of the legion, thank you for what you do every day. You are the 5th Special Forces Group. It is my ultimate honor and privilege to serve you. Strength and honor, de oppresso liber.” Lindeman concluded.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 12:16 Story ID: 401295 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Special Forces Group Change of Command, by SPC Brianna Joanne Henzon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.