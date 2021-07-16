Landstuhl specialty dental clinic celebrates its grand opening

Courtesy Photo | Senior medical and dental leaders from Regional Health Command Europe, Dental Health...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior medical and dental leaders from Regional Health Command Europe, Dental Health Command Europe and Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Landstuhl Specialty Dental Clinic held on Wed. July 14. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH Kaserne, Germany – The new Landstuhl Army specialty dental clinic celebrated its official grand opening on Wed. July 14.



The new facility relocated from Pulaski Barracks and will provide dental care to more than 9,000 servicemembers in the Rheinland-Pfalz area. It will also serve as the specialty treatment hub for seven outlying Army dental clinics spread across two different countries.



“The original plan called for the clinic to relocate to Landstuhl last September/October with patient care starting in the November timeframe,” said Col. Tom Goksel, Dental Health Activity Rheinland-Pfalz commander. “However, that move was postponed due to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and moved to this summer.”



The specialty dental clinic is located in Building 3701 near Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and will provide specialty care in comprehensive dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.



“The original project was awarded in September 2015, and construction started in May of 2016,” said Col. Manuel Pozo-Alonso, commander of Dental Health Command Europe. “The renovation project led to the upgrade of over 18,719 square feet of space as well as significantly increasing the capacity, capabilities, and efficiency of the dental care that we provide our beneficiaries.”



According to DHCE leadership, the new clinic is a state of the art dental facility with a total of 22 dental operatories and specialty suites for periodontic and endodontic treatment.



“The new specialty clinic is staffed with 28 personnel consisting of eight dentists, two hygienists, 16 dental assistants and auxiliary staff, an x-ray technician, and a sterilization technician,” said Pozo-Alonso. “With this beautiful clinic and brand new equipment, our clinical team will to soar to even greater levels and continue to provide the Kaiserslautern community the best dental care and customer service available.”



The new Landstuhl specialty dental clinic treats primarily active duty personnel. Family members and retirees are seen on a space available basis. Due to the COVID pandemic, however, treatment is currently limited to only active duty.