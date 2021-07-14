Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl specialty dental clinic celebrates its grand opening

    Landstuhl specialty dental clinic celebrates its grand opening

    GERMANY

    07.14.2021

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Senior medical and dental leaders from Regional Health Command
    Europe, Dental Health Command Europe and Dental Health Activity
    Rheinland-Pfalz participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new
    Landstuhl Specialty Dental Clinic held on Wed. July 14.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.16.2021
    Location: DE
    Army Medicine
    Dental Corps
    Regional Health Command Europe

