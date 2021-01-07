PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The Medical Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship PCU Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew earned the Navy Surgeon General's Health and Wellness Award (Blue H) at the Bronze Anchor level for the first time, July 1.



The annual award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps commands that focus on prevention efforts to minimize preventable injuries and absences in order to keep overall readiness high.



“This award highlights our crew-wide commitment to promoting health and responsible decision-making to maintain full readiness,” said Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Sledz, executive officer of PCU Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew. “As a pre-commissioning crew, this is our first opportunity to receive this award, and we expect it to be the first of many to come, as we prepare to bring the future USS Savannah to life.”



The Blue H award is earned at three levels: Gold Star, Silver Eagle, and Bronze Anchor. The goal of the Blue H, which is managed by the Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center (NMCPHC), is to encourage and reward primary prevention efforts in the workplace, communities and medical treatment facilities. Health topics assessed include responsible drinking, injury and violence-free living, healthy eating, active living, psychological health, sexual health, tobacco-free living, and weight management.



“Receiving the Blue H award is a great honor and a representation of the great team we have,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mariela Alexander, the Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to PCU Savannah Blue. “Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (COMLCSRON) One medical played a vital role in our success to qualify for the unit award as they lead many of the Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW) activities while we fall under COMLCSRON in a pre-commissioned status.”



PCU Savannah Blue, with assistance from COMLCSRON ONE Medical personnel, promoted health through events including blood drives, weight loss challenges and a guest speaker from Navy Environmental Preventative Medicine Unit Five. In addition, PCU Savannah Blue Crew promoted monthly topics to benefit crews across the LCS waterfront.



“Recognizing monthly health promotion topics, holding HPW events and health fairs, along with Sailors completing the HPW survey contribute to earning the award,” said Chief Hospital Corpsman Justin Caytano, an Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to COMLCSRON ONE. “Because of COVID-19 we were forced to think outside the box and continue to pursue our health and wellness goals while maintaining COVID-19 restrictions.”



In addition to PCU Savannah Blue Crew, the award was also given to COMLCSRON ONE, USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) Blue Crew, USS Charleston (LCS 18) Gold Crew, and USS Kansas City (LCS 22).



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 18:47 Story ID: 400756 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.