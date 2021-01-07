Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award

    PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rosalie Chang 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2021) – Cmdr. Kevin Ray, prospective commanding officer of PCU Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew, presents Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mariela Alexander, Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to PCU Savannah Blue, with the Navy Surgeon General's Health and Wellness Award (Blue H). The annual award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps commands that focus on prevention efforts to minimize preventable injuries and absences in order to keep overall readiness high. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 18:46
    Photo ID: 6729718
    VIRIN: 210701-N-DH124-0004
    Resolution: 2537x2030
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award, by CPO Rosalie Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Savannah
    LCS
    Award
    Blue H
    COMLCSRON ONE
    LCS 28
    PCU Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT