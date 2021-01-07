NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2021) – Cmdr. Kevin Ray, prospective commanding officer of PCU Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew, presents Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mariela Alexander, Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to PCU Savannah Blue, with the Navy Surgeon General's Health and Wellness Award (Blue H). The annual award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps commands that focus on prevention efforts to minimize preventable injuries and absences in order to keep overall readiness high. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 18:46
|Photo ID:
|6729718
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-DH124-0004
|Resolution:
|2537x2030
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award, by CPO Rosalie Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award
LEAVE A COMMENT