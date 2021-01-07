PCU Savannah Awarded First Ever Blue H Award

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 1, 2021) – Cmdr. Kevin Ray, prospective commanding officer of PCU Savannah (LCS 28) Blue Crew, presents Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Mariela Alexander, Surface Force Independent Duty Corpsman assigned to PCU Savannah Blue, with the Navy Surgeon General's Health and Wellness Award (Blue H). The annual award recognizes Navy and Marine Corps commands that focus on prevention efforts to minimize preventable injuries and absences in order to keep overall readiness high. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

