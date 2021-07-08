Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210708-N-AS200-6074 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) welcomed...... read more read more Photo By Ensign Drew Verbis | 210708-N-AS200-6074 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) welcomed its newest leader Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III (right), while celebrating the retirement of its departing leader Capt. Jeff Chism at Point Mugu, July 8, 2021. NBVC is a premier Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. Strategically located in a non-encroached coastal area of Southern California, NBVC uses its superior geographical location as a key element in the DoD mission infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released) see less | View Image Page

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) welcomed its newest leader Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, while celebrating the retirement of its departing leader Capt. Jeff Chism at Point Mugu, July 8, 2021.



Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, commander, Navy Region Southwest, served as the guest speaker and officiated the change of command during a ceremony attended by military personnel, distinguished visitors, and civilian guests.



“Capt. Chism has taken community engagement to the highest level,” said Bolivar. “With Jeff at the helm, this installation excelled, made many accomplishments and exceeded all expectations. His achievements have truly reflected our mission and enabled warfighter readiness. Jeff’s vision of Ventura County has been unmatched.”



Capt. Chism set the stage for NBVC to become the future master-base for unmanned aircraft systems by standing up multiple area platforms to include the MQ-25 Stingray, MQ-4C Triton and MQ-8 Fire Scout. Chism oversaw the completion of 2 entry control points at Point Mugu and Port Hueneme. Under Chism, NBVC was selected to be an observation installation for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to provide quarantine support during the Coronavirus-19 pandemic. He managed disaster response teams for 10-major wildfires including the safe and successful evacuation of Point Mugu during the catastrophic Woolsey Fire.



“Jeff often thinks outside of the box,” said Bolivar. “He began the development of a public-private venture with the United Preservation Water District to build a brackish-water treatment plant at Point Mugu which will supply the Navy and Ventura County with a resilient and reliable water source.”



Chism was presented with the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as NBVC commander from June 2018 to July 2021. The award specifically recognized the fundamental command of major aviation shore facilities, inter-agency support, crisis management and innovative mission execution.



Chism took the stage to address the audience with his final remarks as commander, NBVC. He thanked people by name, his family, fellow service members and those he worked with in Ventura County.



“This retirement is an emotional day for me,” said Chism. “This job is much bigger than any single contribution. It’s about service, it’s about dedication to duty and the oath. Taking care of people around us is important, and it is what we do, and I am so grateful for that opportunity. I am so thankful to Naval aviation for making this an amazing journey. Flying jets while serving my country is something truly special.”



Following the reading of orders and assumption of command, Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III, a native of New England took command of NBVC following an assignment with U.S. 3rd Fleet. He earned his commission through the University of North Carolina Reserve Officer Training Corps Program in 1998 and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1999. He has accumulated over 2800 hours flying operationally in both SH-60B and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.



“Jeff has setup the NBVC team for success and I hope to retain all the knowledge he has shared,” said Kimnach. “Today we honor him during his retirement, but we also celebrate his legacy which has helped carry NBVC into the future, make it easy to engage the Ventura County community and support our warfighters needs.”



“It’s not only about records and accomplishments,” Bolivar said. “For Capt. Chism, and his outstanding team of professionals it’s about how the base functions. It’s about the mission, it’s about the quality of customer service and the pride. Warfighters are able to accomplish their mission, because Jeff and team NBVC took care of everything. Capt. Chism’s dedication to civic duty has made an impact on this base and community that will be felt for a long time. Now, I am certain that Capt. Kimnach can retain this vision as he is the right person at the right time.”



Congresswoman, the honorable Julia Brownley, Rear Adm. Scott Dillon, commander, Naval Air Warfare Center and Ventura County Sheriff, Bill Ayub were among the many distinguished guests.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored naval tradition which draws its origins from ancient customs and laws of the sea begun by early seafaring men and women. By custom, this ceremony must be formal and impressive as to strengthen the respect for authority and guarantee that “all hands” personally witness the official passing of command between officers who are duly authorized to assume control.



A retirement banner to honor Capt. Chism's service read, "26 years, 15 moves, 6 deployments, 4 kids, 3 houses, 1 fun adventure."



NBVC is a premier Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. Strategically located in a non-encroached coastal area of Southern California, NBVC uses its superior geographical location as a key element in the DoD mission infrastructure.