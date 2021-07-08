210708-N-AS200-6075 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) welcomed its newest leader Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III (left), while celebrating the retirement of its departing leader Capt. Jeff Chism at Point Mugu, July 8, 2021. NBVC is a premier Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. Strategically located in a non-encroached coastal area of Southern California, NBVC uses its superior geographical location as a key element in the DoD mission infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 23:28 Photo ID: 6725425 VIRIN: 210708-N-AS200-6075 Resolution: 3006x2148 Size: 2.78 MB Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.