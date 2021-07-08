Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command

    Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command

    NAS POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    210708-N-AS200-6074 VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) welcomed its newest leader Capt. Robert “Barr” Kimnach III (right), while celebrating the retirement of its departing leader Capt. Jeff Chism at Point Mugu, July 8, 2021. NBVC is a premier Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. Strategically located in a non-encroached coastal area of Southern California, NBVC uses its superior geographical location as a key element in the DoD mission infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 23:18
    Photo ID: 6725418
    VIRIN: 210708-N-AS200-6074
    Resolution: 3269x2335
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: NAS POINT MUGU, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command, by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Base Ventura County Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNIC
    Point Mugu
    Naval Base Ventura County
    Change of Command
    USNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT