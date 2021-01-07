92nd MDG closes COVID-19 respiratory clinic

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 92nd Medical Group respiratory clinic, which was the base’s main COVID-19 testing clinic, closed July 1, after more than eight months of operations.

The respiratory clinic provided a safe way to test and take care of those with COVID-19 symptoms and other respiratory illnesses.

“The respiratory clinic was a huge part of mitigating COVID’s impact,” said Staff Sgt. Jessica Davenport, 92nd Health Care Operations Squadron respiratory clinic technician. “We set up this clinic to keep the medical group safe from the spread of COVID. This clinic allowed us to bring symptomatic patients inside the building through a separate entrance to make sure they got the treatment they needed.”

The respiratory clinic consisted of medics and providers specifically equipped and trained to deal with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. Over the clinic’s tenure, they administered more than 2,500 COVID-19 tests.

“I am extremely proud of this team for making the respiratory clinic a reality during a time when it was absolutely needed,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Cutter, 92nd HCOS commander. “Last August, we had many discussions as to how the medical group could best serve the base population if a COVID-19 or Influenza infection spike were to occur the coming fall. We wanted to make sure our medics were postured to offer full quality service in a manner that protected other patients and staff from exposure.”

When COVID-19 emerged, it impacted how medical facilities around the world operated. The 92nd MDG had the unique challenge of keeping the base safe, while also ensuring the mission continued.

“It was a difficult challenge and it was our front-line medical personnel, plus the staff in our support services, who developed a workable solution,” Cutter continued. “Placing the respiratory clinic together in two months was an incredible achievement and I am thankful that they were able to pull it off. When this base did experience a dreadful COVID-19 infection spike this last winter, the team was there and ready to take care of the community.”

With the clinic’s closure, the services it provided will be transferred back to patients’ primary care providers, however, the experiences gained by those who had a hand in the clinic’s operations will leave a lasting impact.

“The last year has been difficult for everyone and we have come a long way from March 2020, and testing in the front loop of the MDG,” said Staff Sgt. Parker Miller, 92nd Air Refueling Squadron medic and respiratory clinic NCO in-charge. “That is a testament to the hard work and willingness to ‘embrace-the-suck’ from the medics on the swab line. I’m very proud of how far we have come and the higher levels of care we are now providing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 Story ID: 400570 by SSgt Dustin Mullen