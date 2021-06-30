Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic [Image 1 of 2]

    92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    92nd Medical Group respiratory clinic personnel gather for a photo the day before closing June 30, 2021, at the medical group. The respiratory clinic provided the 92nd MDG a safe and secure way to test and take care of those with COVID-19 symptoms, and other respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

