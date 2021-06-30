92nd Medical Group respiratory clinic personnel gather for a photo the day before closing June 30, 2021, at the medical group. The respiratory clinic provided the 92nd MDG a safe and secure way to test and take care of those with COVID-19 symptoms, and other respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6725246 VIRIN: 210630-F-OE991-1001 Resolution: 5848x3249 Size: 2.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Dustin Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.