92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic

92nd Medical Group respiratory clinic personnel gather for a photo the day before closing June 30, 2021, at the medical group. The respiratory clinic provided the 92nd MDG a safe and secure way to test and take care of those with COVID-19 symptoms, and other respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 17:22
|Photo ID:
|6725246
|VIRIN:
|210630-F-OE991-1001
|Resolution:
|5848x3249
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
92nd MDG closes COVID-19 respiratory clinic
