92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Davenport, 92nd Health Care Operations Squadron respiratory clinic technician, packs supplies used by the respiratory clinic the day before closing June 30, 2021, at the medical group. The respiratory clinic was made up of medics and providers from across the medical group, specifically equipped and trained to deal with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

