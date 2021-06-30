Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic [Image 2 of 2]

    92nd MDG closes up COVID-19 respiratory clinic

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica Davenport, 92nd Health Care Operations Squadron respiratory clinic technician, packs supplies used by the respiratory clinic the day before closing June 30, 2021, at the medical group. The respiratory clinic was made up of medics and providers from across the medical group, specifically equipped and trained to deal with COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 17:23
    VIRIN: 210630-F-OE991-1002
