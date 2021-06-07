Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Members from the 633rd Security Forces Squadron, 633rd Medical Group and 633rd Air Base Wing Religious Affairs participated in an active shooter exercise at the chapel annex on Jun. 24, 2021, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.



This exercise was hosted by the 633rd Air Base Wing Inspector General team to test readiness tactics and communication skills of medical and security teams in the event of an active shooter.



This was the first time the chapel participated in an active shooter exercise in 10 years.



“This was a unique opportunity for the chapel because it’s a realistic scenario,” said U.S. Air Force Chaplain Capt. Ryan Ayers, 633rd Air Base Wing Religious Affairs branch chief, chapel readiness and training.



“Our Chaplains and religious affairs Airmen see the most distraught people in their greatest time of need. If people in need of help are thinking about harming themselves or harming others, then they would typically come here for guidance. If religious affairs staff can’t interact with them correctly, we put our personnel in danger.”



The active shooter played by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. David Griffin, 633rd Security Forces non commissioned officer in charge of training, role-played an Airman in need of counseling services from religious affairs and opened fire on personnel leaving two simulated victims for medical and security teams to rescue.



“As defenders, the most important objective we want to ensure we get right is eliminating the threat,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul White, 633rd Security Forces Squadron, section chief of standardization and evaluations.



“Beyond that, we focus on the after effects of the active shooter incident. Did we secure the rooms, treat the wounded until medical personnel arrived on scene, establish a crime scene for OSI and other responding agencies? Those are some of the after effects of our scope of responsibility,” said White.



This training highlighted collaborative efforts between the different agencies to understand critical roles and responsibilities, tactics and an installation wide response. This helps base agencies ensure they’re prepared in the event of an active shooter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 16:24 Story ID: 400409 Location: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.