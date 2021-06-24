Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE [Image 6 of 6]

    Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 633rd Security Forces Squadron simulate life-saving skills on a victim during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2021. The exercise was held at the Langley Chapel Annex to simulate a real-world situation and help prepare Airmen for unpredictable events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Active shooter exercise
    JBLE
    633d Security Forces
    Langley Chapel

