Airmen assigned to the 633rd Security Forces Squadron simulate life-saving skills on a victim during an active shooter exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 24, 2021. The exercise was held at the Langley Chapel Annex to simulate a real-world situation and help prepare Airmen for unpredictable events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kelsea J. Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6722571
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-VG726-0192
|Resolution:
|5352x3561
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chapel participates in active shooter exercise on JBLE [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT