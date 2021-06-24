Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz, of Albuquerque, N.M., commanding officer, Naval Technical Training Center (NTTC) Lackland, served as the keynote speaker at Navy Day at the Alamo held during Fiesta San Antonio. Additionally, Gamiz, a Naval aviator and former commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, administered the oath of enlistment to 32 young men and women. Other activities conducted during Navy Day were Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship presentations by NTAG San Antonio, funeral honors by Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) San Antonio, demonstrations from Master-at-Arms Sailors and military working dogs (MWD) of NTTC Lackland, along with a color guard provided by Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Texas. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6709060 VIRIN: 210624-N-ND850-0006 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 856.7 KB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Albuquerque Native serves as Keynote Speaker at Navy Day at the Alamo, by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.