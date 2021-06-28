NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments

Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2021) – Normita Tipgos, left, and Lolit Boloy, right,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2021) – Normita Tipgos, left, and Lolit Boloy, right, transportation assistants of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, create a process map of storage-in-transit procedures to increase understanding and efficiently track 100% of inbound personal property shipments to Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Amid the busiest time of year for personal property shipping offices (PPSO) across the globe, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain PPSO created process maps to effectively manage inbound personal property shipments to Bahrain during the peak moving season.



The peak season for military moves typically occurs between May and August each year. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO manages the shipment, delivery, and storage of personal property for the Department of Defense personnel moving to and from Bahrain.



“We typically manage about 3,000 shipments per year with the goal of providing world-class service to ensure our customers have the best move in their careers,” said Gerald Bridgers, PPSO director at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. "The easier we make the process of moving for our customers, the more they can focus on their jobs. With the high turnover across the commands in Bahrain, the faster someone can integrate into their new job, and the more effective each of the commands can be.”



One way NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO is ensuring optimal service is by creating process maps to accurately track and manage all shipments for their customers. A process map is one of the seven basic Continuous Process Improvement (CPI) tools used to visually display the workflow of an operation from the beginning to the end.



“After noticing a discrepancy in our shipment management data, we reviewed and analyzed the Defense Travel Regulation by creating process maps that enabled us to visualize processes and identify where the discrepancy originated,” said Zahra Hussain, transportation specialist at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “Through this analysis, we were able to remove waste and accurately track 100% of all shipments.”



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain PPSO has continuously assessed operations to increase productivity and effectiveness. Last November, two transportation specialists from PPSO were awarded Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certifications after completing two improvement projects each.



“Managing processes has been the key to success with the PPSO team,” said Jacqueline Adams, the command CPI champion at NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “This is a true demonstration of what it means to apply the skills gained from the CPI training program to develop and implement solutions that are beneficial to the team and the organization.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.