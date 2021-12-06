NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments

MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2021) – Normita Tipgos, left, and Lolit Boloy, right, transportation assistants of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, create a process map of storage-in-transit procedures to increase understanding and efficiently track 100% of inbound personal property shipments to Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)
