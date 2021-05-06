Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (June 5, 2021) – Lolit Boloy, transportation assistant of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, reviews the Defense Travel Regulation before creating a process map of storage-in-transit procedures to increase understanding and efficiently track 100% of inbound personal property shipments to Bahrain. (US Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 02:25
    Photo ID: 6711233
    VIRIN: 210605-N-WN504-1010
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 588.47 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments
    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain applies continuous process improvement tools to manage personal property shipments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    HHG
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain
    PPSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT