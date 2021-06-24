USS George Washington Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Dakota Nack | 210624-N-CF847-1503 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 24, 2021) - Capt. Brent Gaut, right,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Dakota Nack | 210624-N-CF847-1503 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 24, 2021) - Capt. Brent Gaut, right, relieves Capt. Kenneth A. Strong as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a change of command ceremony in the forecastle. George Washington is undergoing refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dakota Nack) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (June 24, 2021) – Capt. Brent Gaut relieved Capt. Kenneth Strong as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during a change of command ceremony, June 24.

Strong became the 14th commanding officer of George Washington September 5, 2019, and served as a faithful steward through two years of refueling complex overhaul (RCOH).

“This is a warship, and our job is to build a combat-ready ship and a combat-ready crew,” said Strong. “There is a lot of sacrifice, there is a lot of pain, we all took a lot of risk, and we worked in a difficult environment; we still do. But we got it done together.”

Under his command, George Washington departed the dry dock, restored vital systems such as shore steam, potable water, and air conditioning, and saw the arrival of the first Sailors to live aboard in five years. He also served as the executive officer aboard George Washington from 2014 to 2016, and then as commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD 18) from 2017 to 2019.

Strong, a native of Seattle, graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1989. He earned a commission through Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1992 and was designated a naval aviator in 1994. He served as a pilot with several squadrons, including Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 51 and Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light (HSL) 47, and as commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, during which time the squadron received the 2010 and 2011 Battle “E” Efficiency Awards, the 2011 Secretary of the Navy Safety Award, the Secretary of Defense Phoenix Award, and the Arnold J. Isbell ASW Excellence Award.

Gaut, born in Stockton, California, graduated from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in English in 1994. He received his commission upon graduation and was designated a naval aviator in September 1996.

“Attitude and sheer force of will may be the difference between success and failure,” said Gaut. “We are United States Navy Sailors, and we will prepare, in everything that we do, to take her to sea, and into harm’s way, if our nation calls for it.”

Over his 27-year career, he completed deployments aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Vincennes (CG 49), the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate USS Vandegraft (FFG 48), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Cowpens (CG 63), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), the Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Belleau Woods (LHA 3), the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigate USS McClusky (FFG 41), and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). His service to our nation has merited him the Presidential Service Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Battle “E” Ribbon, and various unit and campaign service awards. From May 2017 to December 18 he served as the executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). He most recently served as the commanding officer of the landing platform dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17).

George Washington is undergoing RCOH at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.