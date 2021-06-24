SOCKOR Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Maj. David Murphy | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin (center), Special Operations Command...... read more read more Photo By Maj. David Murphy | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin (center), Special Operations Command commander, his wife Cynthia (right), and Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann (left), SOCKOR senior enlisted leader, cut a SOCKOR cake at a reception following the SOCKOR Change of Command Ceremony at the Riverbend Golf Club June 23, 2021. Martin is the 18th commander in SOCKOR's 32-year history and Naumann is the unit's 13th senior enlisted leader. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. David J. Murphy) see less | View Image Page

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition where one military commander relinquishes command to another. Special Operations Command Korea welcomed its 18th commander at a change of command ceremony at the Paik Auditorium in the Vessey Complex on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 23, 2021.



Outgoing SOCKOR commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Otto K. Liller, transferred authority to the incoming SOCKOR commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Martin, during the ceremony. The event also acknowledged the change of responsibility between SOCKOR senior enlisted leaders U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Stephen D. White and the U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major JoAnn Naumann.



Presiding over the event was U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea. He spoke of Liller’s legacy within the special operations forces community and the impact he made while with SOCKOR.



“Change of Commands are major events in a unit’s history and today’s ceremony is no exception,” said Abrams. “As the tip of the spear, SOCKOR is a vital part of the U.S. Forces Korea team. Brig. Gen. Liller led with distinction. Brig. Gen. Liller is a man of deeds and not many words, and he did exactly what he set out to do. Thank you, Otto, for your exceptional senior leadership and your service.”



The event was also attended virtually by U.S. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, who spoke of Liller’s contributions as leading the only theater special operations command in which U.S. and host nation special operations forces are institutionally organized for combined operations.



“Otto, you took command during an intense time on the peninsula…but your steady hand kept the command on course,” said Clarke. “When you arrived, you rapidly transitioned from an overseas assignment…to immediately going in command of SOCKOR, it’s just incredible. What I can say is that you’re handing off an exceptional SOCKOR team. Thanks for what you’ve done.”



Liller led SOCKOR from June 2019 to June 2021, receiving the Defense Superior Service Medal during the ceremony for his accomplishments as its commander. The medal recognized Liller’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic; his engagement with his Republic of Korea special operations counterparts; his efforts to fill key communication, administrative and transportation shortfalls; his role expanding partnerships across the peninsula; and as key source of advice and counsel to Abrams.



ROK Army Lt. Gen. So, Young Min, ROK Special Warfare Command commander, presented Liller with the Cheon-su Medal on behalf of the President of South Korea, for his service to the ROK and the U.S.-ROK alliance. The Cheon-su Medal is part of the Order of National Security Merit is one of South Korea's Orders of Merit and is awarded to those individuals who have rendered distinguished service to national security for the nation of South Korea.



“I honestly believe the SOCKOR of today is considerably different from the SOCKOR of two years ago,” said Liller. “This is a really, really, really good team and please continue to do your very best for Maj. Gen. Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Naumann. This assignment was an incredible final chapter in my career. I’ll always be a part of Team SOCKOR, Team SOCOM, Team USFK and part of the ROK/US alliance.



Liller’s follow on assignment is with USSOCOM in Tampa, Fla., where he will retire.



Martin, the incoming commander, hails from Hurlburt Field, Fla., where he was the Air Force Special Operations Command director of operations. Martin is joined by his wife Cynthia.



“What a great opportunity to join the USFK team, Cynthia and I are super excited about serving Team USFK, Team SOCKOR, and with our ROK counterparts, we are super charged and ready to go,” said Martin. “[CSM Naumann] and I will continue the legacy of strong partnerships…that is the true team integrity and team fight…we’re super excited to continue that legacy of professionalism that Brig. Gen. Liller and CMC White troop led.”



The event was followed by a reception hosted by Martin at the River Bend Golf Course on Camp Humphreys.