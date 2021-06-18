Navy Region Northwest gets new Region Commander

SILVERDALE, Wash. - Rear Adm. Brad Collins relieved Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett as Commander, Navy Region Northwest in a change of command ceremony Friday, June 18.



The small ceremony occurred on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor with just some family and staff in attendance.



“In my role at Navy Installations Command, I’ve watch the Navy Region Northwest team in action from afar and have always been impressed by their dedication and efficiency,” said Collins. “I am proud to follow in Steve’s footsteps from CNIC to the Northwest and I look forward to working more closely with this team and supporting them in any way I can.”



Collins hails from Lake Forest, California, and following his officer commissioning in 1992, he completed primary fixed wing training and then advanced helicopter training. He completed a number deployments to the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf and Caribbean. He also served in shore installation leadership positions as aide to Commander, Navy Region Southeast and as Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece. Prior to his selection as commander, Navy Region Northwest Collins served as Chief of Staff for Commander, Navy Installations Command.



"I appreciate the warm welcome I’ve received from everyone so far and I’m excited to finally be stationed here in the beautiful Northwest," said Collins, who visited Puget Sound-area Navy installations the past two weeks in preparation for assuming command. ”I’m a firm believer that this Region’s location, installations, and deployable platforms are more vital than ever in elevating our Nation’s competitive edge over our adversaries.”



Barnett, who has served as Region Commander since March 13, 2020, was awarded the Legion of Merit gold star during the ceremony for all he accomplished during his time in command, which included overseeing the Navy’s regional efforts in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic.



“It’s been a true honor to serve as Region Commander in such a beautiful place with a unique, diverse blend of people, natural resources and industries,” said Barnett. "I was impressed before I took command here and continue to be impressed by the highly skilled people and the highly capable aircraft, ships and submarines that carry out some of the country’s most critical missions. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented me from visiting with more of our Northwest Navy personnel and our community leaders in person but I am grateful to have been able to engage with many people through virtual means.”



Reflecting on the partnerships the Navy continues to share with the northwest communities, Barnett said, “We are blessed to have the kind of support we do from our communities because we can’t do our jobs as well as we do without that support.”



Barnett will soon assume command of Navy Region Southwest, which is headquartered in San Diego, California. He will relieve Rear Adm. Bette Bolivar, who previously served as Commander, Navy Region Northwest in 2013-2014.



“I know many people have heard me say multiple times now ‘Go Navy, Fly Navy’ and that is for good reason,” said Barnett. “I am a proud Naval Flight Officer and am proud of what I do. Team Northwest should be proud of all that they do too and know that I am their biggest cheer-leader, their biggest supporter, and I know the Northwest Navy family is in good hands with Brad at the helm.”



NRNW encompasses the eleven-state area of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa.

