Navy Region Northwest Changes Command

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, outgoing commander, from Columbia, Tennessee, and Rear Adm. Brad Collins, new commander, Navy Region Northwest cut a ceremonial cake after a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor June 18. During the ceremony, Collins, from Lake Forest, California, relieved Barnett, as commander, Navy Region Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Foley)

