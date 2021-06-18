Navy Region Northwest Changes Command

Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, outgoing commander, from Columbia, Tennessee, and Rear Adm. Brad Collins, new commander, Navy Region Northwest cut a ceremonial cake after a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor June 18. During the ceremony, Collins, from Lake Forest, California, relieved Barnett, as commander, Navy Region Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Foley)
