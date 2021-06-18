Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Northwest Changes Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Navy Region Northwest Changes Command

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Foley 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, outgoing commander, from Columbia, Tennessee, and Rear Adm. Brad Collins, new commander, Navy Region Northwest cut a ceremonial cake after a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor June 18. During the ceremony, Collins, from Lake Forest, California, relieved Barnett, as commander, Navy Region Northwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Foley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6699913
    VIRIN: 210618-N-AD499-1191
    Resolution: 5222x3481
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, TN, US
    Hometown: LAKE FOREST, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Region Northwest Changes Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Victoria Foley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Bangor
    Silverdale
    Navy Region Northwest
    NBK
    NRNW

