Historic Ship Nautilus Gets New Leadership

GROTON, Conn. – The legacy of leaders taking the helm of the world’s first nuclear-powered submarine continued April 14, as Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) held a Change of Charge ceremony at the Submarine Force Museum.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Bradley Boyd relinquished his duties as Officer-in-Charge of Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571) and Director of the Submarine Force Museum (HSN/SFLM) to Lt. Cmdr. Derek Sutton.



The ceremony, Nautilus’ 16th, was held outdoors with a limited audience due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The event was also live-streamed online for viewing by those unable to attend.



For Boyd, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, the ceremony was the conclusion to a three year tour helping tell the story of an important part of the Navy’s history and heritage.



“This assignment has been amazing,” said Boyd. “I got to meet people from around the world. Ambassadors, foreign senior officers, veterans, and even school groups. And I do mean from around the world. We have hosted visitors from every continent, and nearly every single U.S. State or territory.”



With these visits came the opportunities to highlight countless stories of heroism, sacrifice, and loss. Powerful accounts of boldness and courage told with humility, Boyd added.



“This museum is not just the collection of our Submarine Force’s past, but a monument and memorial to those who served and sacrificed,” said Boyd.



During his tenure, Boyd took initiative to ensure the historic ship and museum would be able to continue telling their important stories well into the future. He implemented the first ever maintenance standard for a historic ship and coordinated the planning of Nautilus’ upcoming dry-dock availability that will allow it to continue as a museum for another 30 years. The next time Nautilus will need to go into dry-dock will be when the hull is 100 years old!



As the COVID-19 pandemic impacted in-person visits, Boyd led his team in finding new ways to highlight the submarine force mission and history to the public. Taking advantage of social media and capitalizing on technology, he and his staff filmed and produced 53 videos to include an 18 part “behind-the-scenes of Nautilus” series. Videos, posts, and virtual events allowed viewers far and wide to still experience the museum and all its glory.



With such a foundation, Boyd believes his relief is poised and ready to achieve even new heights.



“During my turnover period with Derek I have become certain he will lead both Nautilus and the museum to even greater successes than that which my staff and crew have achieved already,” said Boyd, who will be attending the Naval War College located at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island next.



Sutton, a native of McDonough, New York, comes to Nautilus with a great deal of experience and training. A nuclear-trained Machinist’s Mate having enlisted in the Navy in 2002, he was commissioned upon graduation from the United States Naval Academy in 2007.



Sutton has served on two Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) and USS Florida (SSGN 728), and reports to Groton from the staff of Submarine Squadron SIX in Norfolk, Virginia.



“Thank you to everybody,” said Sutton. “Your interest in our community and your support for our museum really is incredible. Everything that I’ve seen so far has been incredible. I’m excited to work with you, and for all of you, for the next couple years.”



During its commissioned service, Nautilus was the first submarine to transit under the North Pole as President Eisenhower sought a response to the Soviet Union’s Sputnik space-satellite program. The submarine completed 25 years in active service before it was converted to a Navy museum ship. Designated as the State Ship of Connecticut, Nautilus was built by Electric Boat Shipyard, just down river from its current moorings, and is the only nuclear powered warship open to the public.



For updates and to learn more about the museum and Historic Ship Nautilus (SSN 571), visit the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USNSubforceMuseum.

