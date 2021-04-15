U.S. Navy Commander Receives Australian Fleet Commander’s Silver Commendation

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe | 210407-N-FG807-1011 SAN DIEGO (7 April 2021) Cmdr. Ted Seymour, Royal Australian...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe | 210407-N-FG807-1011 SAN DIEGO (7 April 2021) Cmdr. Ted Seymour, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commanding Officer of the Hobart-class guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (Right) presents the award - Commander, Australia Fleet’s Silver Commendation to Cmdr. Robert Eilers, U.S. Navy (Left) during an award ceremony aboard Sydney at Naval Station San Diego April 7th. Eilers, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) as the Foreign Disclosure Officer, received the award in recognition of his contributions to the Australian - United States Alliance. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe / Released) see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Ted Seymour, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) commanding officer of the Hobart-class guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney presented the Commander, Australia Fleet’s Navy Silver Commendation to U.S. Navy Cmdr. Robert Eilers April 7th, in San Diego, for his contributions to the Australian-United States Alliance.



Eilers, a native of Livermore, Calif., is a foreign affairs officer assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) as the Foreign Disclosure Officer. Eilers received this award for his work in rigorously enforcing correct classification of tactical publications, aimed at increasing interoperability between allies, and supporting multiple endeavors focused on building strong partnerships between the RAN and the USN in tactics, techniques and procedures.



“Needless to say, I felt very honored to be recognized by the Royal Australian Navy,” said Eilers. “There is a special relationship between the U.S. and Australian Navies, alliances are important, but they are much more than a piece of paper.”



Eilers efforts have directly supported both of the RAN’s current Hobart and future Hunter class Aegis Surface Combatant tactics and development, directly supporting the interoperability between Australian and United States surface fleets.



Eilers noted that Alliances are about cooperation, trust, and reciprocity. “That cooperation should absolutely extend to the sharing of tactics and training methods that enable both navies to operate common equipment at the same high levels of proficiency.”



In addition to improving the tactical capabilities and lethality of the RAN, Eilers also supported Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Gaisford, a RAN Exchange Officer assigned to SMWDC.



“Cmdr. Eiler’s ability to support me through navigating and resolving complex DoD processes has directly improved the level of effectiveness of this RAN exchange position, driving inclusion of training, supporting underway missions and developing tactics, techniques and procedures supporting both Navies,” said Gaisford. “His actions have directly assisted in improving, supporting and integrating the RAN Personal Exchange Program position within SMWDC and are a key driver to greater interoperability between navies.”



Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four Divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare, and mine warfare.