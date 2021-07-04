210407-N-FG807-1016

SAN DIEGO (April 7, 2021)

U.S. Navy (USN) and Royal Australian Navy (RAN) officers participate in an award ceremony aboard the Hobart-class guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney in port at Naval Station San Diego, where USN Cmdr. Robert Eilers (center left) received the award - Commander, Australia Fleet’s Silver Commendation from Sydney’s commanding officer Cmdr. Ted Seymour, RAN. Eilers, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) as the Foreign Disclosure Officer, received the award in recognition of his contributions to the Australian - United States Alliance. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 19:20 Photo ID: 6601208 VIRIN: 210407-N-FG807-1016 Resolution: 4078x2913 Size: 4.7 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: LIVERMORE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Commander Receives Australian Fleet Commander’s Silver Commendation, by PO2 Devin Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.