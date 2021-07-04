Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Commander Receives Australian Fleet Commander’s Silver Commendation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    210407-N-FG807-1011
    SAN DIEGO (7 April 2021)
    Cmdr. Ted Seymour, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commanding Officer of the Hobart-class guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (Right) presents the award - Commander, Australia Fleet’s Silver Commendation to Cmdr. Robert Eilers, U.S. Navy (Left) during an award ceremony aboard Sydney at Naval Station San Diego April 7th. Eilers, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) as the Foreign Disclosure Officer, received the award in recognition of his contributions to the Australian - United States Alliance. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe / Released)

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    RAN
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    SMWDC
    Australia Fleet's Silver Commendation
    Australian-United States Alliance

