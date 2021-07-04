U.S. Navy Commander Receives Australian Fleet Commander’s Silver Commendation

210407-N-FG807-1011

SAN DIEGO (7 April 2021)

Cmdr. Ted Seymour, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Commanding Officer of the Hobart-class guided missile destroyer HMAS Sydney (Right) presents the award - Commander, Australia Fleet’s Silver Commendation to Cmdr. Robert Eilers, U.S. Navy (Left) during an award ceremony aboard Sydney at Naval Station San Diego April 7th. Eilers, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) as the Foreign Disclosure Officer, received the award in recognition of his contributions to the Australian - United States Alliance. Headquartered in San Diego, SMWDC has four divisions in California and Virginia focused on integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare and mine warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe / Released)

