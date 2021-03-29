NTAG Atlanta Cohost Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony

SMRYNA, Ga. (March 29, 2021) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Atlanta and John’s Creek Veterans Association cohosted a wreath-laying ceremony at Newtown Park’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to commemorate the more than three million American’s who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the 58,320 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice, during the Vietnam War, Mar. 29.

The Vietnam War also known as the American War in Vietnam was part of a larger regional conflict and a manifestation of the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union and their respective allies. It lasted approximately 20 years in total between Nov. 1, 1955 until Apr. 30, 1975 resulting in more than 2.2 million men drafted between 1964 and 1974.

Vietnam veteran and retired U.S. Army Col. Rick White spoke during the ceremony in front of the 250-foot replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in D.C., which is poignantly named ‘The Wall That Heals.’

“Each time I approach this wall I feel the presence of the men that I lost under my charge in Vietnam,” said White. “I always feel a quiet sense of calm and release as if my fallen brothers are telling me they are at peace and they know their platoon leader, their company commander, their friend and brother did his best to protect them, and that someday we will all meet on that final heavenly objective. For me it is truly the wall that heals and I humbled by it. I am also thankful for it.”

NTAG Atlanta Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kimberly George also gave remarks during the ceremony.

“It’s been over half a century since this fateful war, and we honor the more than three million who served and we pay tribute to those who have laid to rest,” said George. “Eleven years of combat left its impact on a generation. Thousands returned home bearing shrapnel and scars, still more were burdened by the invisible wounds of post-traumatic stress of memories that will never fade. Our veterans answered the nations call and served with honor. On March 29, 1973, the last of our troops left Vietnam. Half a century later we pay tribute to the fallen, the missing, the wounded, the millions who served and millions more who awaited their return. Our nation stands stronger for their service and on Vietnam Veterans Day we honor their proud legacy with our deepest gratitude.”



Following Cmdr. George’s remarks, wreaths were laid in front of the ‘The Wall That Heals’ by Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association, American Legion Post 201, Johns Creek Veteran’s Association and NTAG Atlanta.



NTAG Atlanta’s area of responsibility includes more than 35 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 82,000 square miles of Georgia, Alabama and parts of Florida.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



