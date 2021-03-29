Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Atlanta Cohost Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Turner 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210329-N-KA046-1001 SMRYNA, Ga. (March 29, 2021) NTAG Atlanta Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kimberly George gives a speech during a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Turner/ Released)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6598957
    VIRIN: 210329-N-KA046-1001
    Resolution: 960x634
    Size: 777.24 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Atlanta Cohost Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Atlanta
    NRC
    Vietnam War

