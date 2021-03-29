210329-N-KA046-1001 SMRYNA, Ga. (March 29, 2021) NTAG Atlanta Commanding Officer Cmdr. Kimberly George gives a speech during a Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Turner/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 14:18
|Photo ID:
|6598957
|VIRIN:
|210329-N-KA046-1001
|Resolution:
|960x634
|Size:
|777.24 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Atlanta Cohost Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony, by PO1 James Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Atlanta Cohost Vietnam War Commemoration Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT